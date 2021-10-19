Energy Ministry: Small HES under construction in four regions of Kyrgyzstan

Construction of small hydroelectric stations is currently in an active phase in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy and Industry reported.

A legal framework has already been created for the construction of small hydroelectric stations. Regulatory documents have been adopted that make it possible to provide preferences for investors wishing to engage in the production and generation of electricity using renewable energy sources (RES). They are exempt from value added tax (VAT) when importing equipment, income tax (up to five years). The guaranteed purchase of the generated electrical energy was determined, taking into account the multiplying co-efficient for a grace period of 10 years.

«These changes made it possible to attract investors to the development of energy using renewable energy sources. Through the efforts of local residents and with the involvement of foreign investors, an active construction of small hydroelectric stations has begun in the republic as a whole. It is planned to build such stations in Chui and Talas regions. The total commissioned capacity of new small hydroelectric stations will be more than 100 megawatts. At the same time, development of water resources of small rivers in the republic amounts to only 1.27 percent of the total, while the potential is more than 1 billion kilowatt-hours,» the Ministry of Energy reported.

It is noted that 19 small hydroelectric stations with a total capacity of 54 megawatts already operate in the republic and there is potential for the construction of more than 100 small hydroelectric stations.

«The development of small hydropower, solar and wind energy, along with the construction of large hydropower facilities, such as Kambarata HES-1, the Upper Naryn HES cascade, Suusamyr-Kokomeren HES cascade, the Kazarman HES cascade, will not only lead to complete energy independence, but will also increase the export potential of the republic,» the ministry said.