18:17
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

Akylbek Japarov tells about stable work of Kumtor

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Akylbek Japarov, commenting on the situation at Kumtor, said that the operation of the mine is stable.

«Kumtor will continue to operate steadily. Taxes are coming. There are some delays and reductions in payments in August, but I think the volume will be restored. The mine produced 5 tons of gold. Kumtor Gold Company has about $100 million on its account. Specialists came to us together with Tengiz Bolturuk, they are working. Recently, at the negotiations in Switzerland, Centerra representatives also admitted that the mine is working and the Kyrgyzstanis can carry out activities in such industries,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The official also added that Kyrgyzstanis, who are now working in other countries, have been invited to work at the mine. They will start working after the end of the term of temporary external management.
link: https://24.kg/english/210276/
views: 127
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Temir Sariev remanded in custody until November 30
Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva
Kyrgyzstan pays $1.58 million to foreign lawyers within Kumtor proceedings
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody for two months
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
17:47
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
17:01
Parliament approves new chairman, composition of Cabinet of Ministers
16:51
Mass poisoning in Suzak: Number of patients grows to 106
16:41
Akylbek Japarov tells about stable work of Kumtor