Akylbek Japarov tells about stable work of Kumtor

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Akylbek Japarov, commenting on the situation at Kumtor, said that the operation of the mine is stable.

«Kumtor will continue to operate steadily. Taxes are coming. There are some delays and reductions in payments in August, but I think the volume will be restored. The mine produced 5 tons of gold. Kumtor Gold Company has about $100 million on its account. Specialists came to us together with Tengiz Bolturuk, they are working. Recently, at the negotiations in Switzerland, Centerra representatives also admitted that the mine is working and the Kyrgyzstanis can carry out activities in such industries,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The official also added that Kyrgyzstanis, who are now working in other countries, have been invited to work at the mine. They will start working after the end of the term of temporary external management.