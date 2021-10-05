Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan

A member of an organized criminal group, a 63-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan, was detained. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainee was previously repeatedly convicted on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for possession of drugs, weapons, robbery and creation of an organized criminal group, as well as control over the sale of expensive cars stolen in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other CIS countries.

«The man was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being taken to establish his involvement in other crimes on the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» the state committee said.

The State Committee for National Security did not specify what exactly the member of the organized criminal group was detained for, however, they stressed that the man belongs to the criminal group of the thief in law Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchybek Kolbaev).