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Ancient burial sites discovered in Cholpon-Ata during road construction

Archaeological finds, including human remains and ancient artifacts, have been uncovered in Cholpon-Ata during the construction of a bypass road.

According to specialists, around 20 burial mounds (kurgans) were identified in the area. Excavations revealed human bones as well as fragments of ceramic objects.

Preliminary assessments by archaeologists suggest that the remains may date back to the Saka period. This indicates that the territory of modern Issyk-Kul was once inhabited by ancient civilizations that left behind significant material heritage.

Archaeological work and scientific research continue at the site. The discovered artifacts will be further studied to determine their exact age and historical value.

Experts emphasize that such findings are important for understanding the region’s history and preserving Kyrgyzstan’s cultural heritage.
link: https://24.kg/english/372188/
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