Heating season: Bishkek HPP to generate 2.5 billion kWh of electricity

Due to the low water level in Toktogul reservoir, the Bishkek HPP has a plan to generate 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. The Deputy Chief Engineer of the heating plant, Nurlan Kulzhigachev, told the journalists.

According to him, at the direction of the City Hall, supply of the city with heating started.

«Before that, according to the standard, the Bishkek HPP produced 1.2-1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. This year — twice as many. We will roll out the networks within three days, and all consumers of the capital will be supplied with heating within a week,» Nurlan Kulzhigachev said.

Earlier it was reported that the capital needs 1,560,000 tons of coal for the passage of the autumn-winter period.

The City Hall of Bishkek decided to start supplying heat to the houses of citizens today at midnight.
