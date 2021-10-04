11:36
Two people killed, seven injured in traffic accident in Tokmak city

A traffic accident occurred in Tokmak city. As a result, two people were killed. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Gagarin and Shamsinskaya streets on the night of October 3. Toyota RAV4 car collided with Mazda. Two people died before the arrival of doctors, seven more received injuries of varying severity.

Examinations have been scheduled, all the circumstances of the traffic accident are being clarified.
