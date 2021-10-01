16:12
ECHR banns deportation of Valentina Chupik from Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has banned the deportation of human rights activist Valentina Chupik from Russia to Uzbekistan until at least October 17. Lawyer Darya Trenina published the court decision on her Facebook page.

According to her, the ECHR applied the 39th rule in the case of Valentina Chupik. It consists in prohibiting the state from taking actions that may lead to the infliction of significant and irreparable damage to life and health, or in pointing to the need to prevent such damage. In most cases, the 39th rule is applied for the suspension of extradition or expulsion.

On September 25, FSB officers detained Valentina Chupik at Sheremetyevo airport. The Ministry of Internal Affairs deprived the human rights activist of her refugee status, and the FSB banned her from entering Russia until September 2051.

Valentina Chupik is a native of Uzbekistan. At home, she was also actively involved in human rights activities. Several years ago, she left the country after she began to receive threats from intelligence officers. Valentina Chupik wrote a statement against them. Tens of thousands of migrants know her. She, together with lawyers, provides them with legal assistance, constantly visited police stations when immigrants from the Central Asian states were detained without reason.
