Situation in Kyrgyzstan is unfavorable for elections, experts say

Expert Taalaibek Dzhumadilov believes that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is now unfavorable for holding parliamentary elections. He stated this today at a round table.

According to him, external players will certainly interfere in the electoral process, since Kyrgyzstan is a weak and small state, poor and economically insolvent.

He believes that given the tense situation in Afghanistan associated with the coming to power of the Taliban, the lack of clear support from partners in the CIS, SCO and CSTO, the current situation shows that it is not the time now to hold elections, which themselves are a source of conflict.

«Though, the date has already been set, the process has started. But I doubt the people will really be able to choose. Not those who choose rule in Kyrgyzstan, but those who determine the outcome of the voting, who are at the helm. Intervention by the authorities, bribery can lead to unpredictable consequences. The fourth coup will bury Kyrgyzstan,» Taalaibek Dzhumadilov said.

MP Yevgenia Strokova, who was present at the round table, said that she did not envy the future members of the seventh convocation, since the deputies have become notaries and their powers have been limited.
