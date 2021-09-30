More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 130 fake coronavirus vaccination certificates have been issued in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the doctors themselves could not organize the process.

«Skilled programmers were involved in the process; people were called from a Russian phone number. We have suppressed the activity, but we will continue to work. Everyone wants to earn easy money. People from different regions bought the certificates. Some have already gone abroad with these certificates. One medical worker was suspended from work until the end of the investigation,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

The official said earlier that vaccination certificates were sold by two groups of family doctors.