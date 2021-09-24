14:11
USD 84.80
EUR 99.39
RUB 1.17
English

Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors

Vaccination certificates were sold by two groups of family doctors. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, two criminal cases were initiated on these facts. «After the messages about sale appeared, our group started work and identified the distributors. They will be held accountable according to the law. There are also people among doctors who want to make money on this,» he said.

The minister added that the offenders used a Russian phone number. «But they did not take into account that our programmers, our law enforcement officers will do everything to stop them,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that one such case was registered in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. «Some 20 teachers, who work in Batken region, received vaccination certificates in such a way. We identified everyone who received certificates not at their place of residence, our doctors and law enforcement agencies left for the scene,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/208254/
views: 67
Print
Related
No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: When another virus surge is to be expected in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Kyrgyzstan receives 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine
COVID-19: Over 500,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated with 2 doses
Nationwide vaccination: Ministry of Health focuses on students, teachers
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases
No deaths after COVID-19 vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Vaccination centers to be opened at universities of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud
24 September, Friday
14:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230.5 milli...
13:57
Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors
13:46
No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Kyrgyzstanis living in South Korea donate ambulances to Batken
12:21
Two rallies held near court building in Bishkek