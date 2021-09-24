Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors

Vaccination certificates were sold by two groups of family doctors. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, two criminal cases were initiated on these facts. «After the messages about sale appeared, our group started work and identified the distributors. They will be held accountable according to the law. There are also people among doctors who want to make money on this,» he said.

The minister added that the offenders used a Russian phone number. «But they did not take into account that our programmers, our law enforcement officers will do everything to stop them,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that one such case was registered in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. «Some 20 teachers, who work in Batken region, received vaccination certificates in such a way. We identified everyone who received certificates not at their place of residence, our doctors and law enforcement agencies left for the scene,» he said.