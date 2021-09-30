Film from Kyrgyzstan wins two prizes at film festival in Portugal

The feature film «Akyrky Koch» (The Road to Eden) directed by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Zhapar uulu won two awards at once at Arouca Film Festival in Portugal. Kyrgyzfilm film studio named after Tolomush Okeev informed 24.kg news agency.

The film took the 1st place in «Best Film» and «Best Screenplay» nominations.

The International Film Festival is a unique creative event in the modern cinema. The goal is to support and stimulate independent filmmaking, to encourage and expand the exchange of experience and knowledge between amateurs or professionals.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The film is a joint production of Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.