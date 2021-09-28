National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months

For the first time in the past five months, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It is noted that $8.4 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $24.7 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In total, since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has conducted seven interventions, selling $303,550,000.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic enters the foreign exchange market with interventions to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.