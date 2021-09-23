18:18
Exhibition of artists from Osh city opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of three artists has opened at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek.

A new creative union was formed in the cultural environment of Osh city in 2021.

Ismail Urmanov, Kubanychbek Mamaraiymov, Mukhtar Ysmaiylov are famous names in the southern capital. Each of them has his own path in art, own worldview and unique style.

In addition to one place of work and, at the same time, a creative platform — the Osh State University, which helped in organizing the exhibition, all of them turned 60 in 2021.

«Looking at their works, you see that professional art is preserved in Osh. It is not easy to be an artist in the south. I admire all the artists from Osh region, who continue to create in such a difficult market time,» a member of the Union of Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic, painter Konstantin Shkurpela, said.

The exhibition will last until October 7.
