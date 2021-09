The Golden Puck International Ice Hockey Tournament among boys and girls born in 2010 has finished in Bishkek. The Ice Hockey Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Eight teams from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan took part in the tournament.

Dynamo team (Minsk, Belarus) took the 1st place, Alma-Ata (Almaty, Kazakhstan) — the second place, Alga 1 (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) — the third.

The children’s and youth ice hockey team of Kyrgyzstan will be formed after the tournament.