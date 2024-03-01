15:28
Six teams to play at World Hockey Championship in Bishkek

The World Ice Hockey Championship of the third division of Group A will be held in Bishkek on March 10-16. Deputy Director of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports Samat Toktonaliev told at a press conference.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, South Africa, Luxembourg, Turkmenistan and Thailand will take part in the championship.

The winner will advance to the second division.

The Kyrgyz team advanced to the third division in 2022, when it won the World Hockey Championship in Bishkek. In 2023, Kyrgyzstanis won gold medals at the third division World Championship in Group B.
link: https://24.kg/english/288046/
views: 144
