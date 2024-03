The Women’s Asia and Oceania Ice Hockey Cup is taking place in Bishkek.

As the Hockey Federation reported on Instagram, the national team of Kyrgyzstan lost two matches — with the national teams of the Philippines (4:7) and Iran (0:6).

Five teams participate in the tournament that will play with each other in one round.

The UAE team lost to Iran with a score 0:16, India lost to the UAE — 1:2.

The third round matches will take place on March 27.