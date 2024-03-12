Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Luxembourg

The Ice Hockey World Championship (third division, group A) continues in Bishkek. The matches are broadcast live on NTRK-Sport TV channel.

On the second day, the team of Kyrgyzstan won the team of Luxembourg with a score 7:3.

The match between domestic hockey players and their opponents from Thailand on March 10 ended with a score 9:4.

On March 13, the Kyrgyz team will play against the team of Turkmenistan.

Thailand defeated Mexico, and Turkmenistan defeated South Africa.

The winner of the championship will get into the second division.