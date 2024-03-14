Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan

The Ice Hockey World Championship (third division, group A) continues in Bishkek. The matches are broadcast live on NTRK-Sport TV channel.

The team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Turkmenistan with a score 7:5 on March 13.

The match of domestic hockey players against opponents from Thailand ended with a score 9:4 in favor of Thailand. The team of Kyrgyzstan also defeated Luxembourg with a score 7:3.

The Kyrgyz team will play against Mexican team on March 14.

The winner of the tournament will get into the second division.