The third division (Group A) Hockey World Championship ended in Bishkek. The matches were broadcast live on NTRK-Sport TV channel.

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic defeated the team of South Africa with a score 10:1 in the final round.

Teams of Thailand, Mexico, Luxembourg, Turkmenistan, South Africa and Kyrgyzstan participated in the tournament.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place, failing to move up to the second division.