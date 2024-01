The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan competes at the World Junior Hockey Championships, which takes place on January 21-29 in Sofia (Bulgaria). The tournament’s website says.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team plays in the Division III.

They lost the first two matches: to opponents from Turkey (2:3) and New Zealand (1:12). On January 25, Kyrgyzstanis will play against their peers from Israel.

Teams from Turkey, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Mexico and Israel also participate in the tournament.