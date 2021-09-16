CSTO summit in Dushanbe: 14 documents signed

A final declaration was adopted and a number of multilateral documents were signed in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) following the CSTO summit. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sadyr Japarov participated in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The heads of state discussed issues of regional security and international cooperation, as well as the situation in Afghanistan and issues related to the work of the association.

The summit was held in person under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. It was also attended by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The following documents were signed:

Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council;

Agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases related to the temporary presence of collective security forces and means in the territories of the CSTO member states;

Agreement on joint logistical and medical support for the troops (Collective Forces) of the CSTO;

Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on CSTO Peacekeeping Activities dated October 6, 2007;

Decision on the plan of events on the occasion of the 30 th anniversary of signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20 th anniversary of the CSTO;

Decision on the plan to equip the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces with modern weapons, military and special equipment, and special means;

Decision on the scheme of a secure multiservice communication network of the CSTO;

Decision on a special representative of the CSTO Secretary General in charge of peacekeeping issues;

Decision on the Chairman of the CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation;

Decision on the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff;

Decision on the composition of military contingents and units of special forces of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO;

Decision on the report on the execution of the CSTO budget for 2020;

Decision on the CSTO budget for 2022;

Protocol decision on CSTO chairmanship, time and place of the next session of the Collective Security Council.

Armenia took over the chairmanship in CSTO from Tajikistan.