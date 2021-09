Ata Meken and Reforma political parties signed a memorandum on creation of a broad coalition. Isken Afidzhanov announced it on his Facebook page.

According to him, the coalition is open to all progressive and democratic forces.

It was reported earlier that Reforma and Ata Meken parties will participate in parliamentary elections together. The Socialists notified the Central Election Commission of their participation in the race.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.