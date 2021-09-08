15:43
USD 84.80
EUR 100.71
RUB 1.16
English

Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan increased by 78 — 93 tyiyns in the first week of September. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

Thus, the price of AI 95 gasoline grew by 78 tyiyns — from 59.7 soms to 60.48 soms, and AI 92 — by 85 tyiyns — from 55.58 soms to 56.43 soms. The largest increase was registered for diesel fuel — by 93 tyiyns. The price for diesel fuel increased from 50.08 soms to 51.01 soms.

At the same time, prices for fuel and lubricants increased by 30 tyiyns over the past 24 hours in the capital. Today, AI 92 gasoline costs 56.5-57.9 soms, AI 95 — 61.5-62.5 soms, and diesel fuel — 51.5-52.9 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/206436/
views: 134
Print
Related
Gasoline could rise in price by almost two soms in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel prices grow by 2-2.8 soms for month in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel prices could grow by 6-10 percent during the month in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline prices rise sharply in Kyrgyzstan
Consumption of diesel decreases after ban on export of fuel and lubricants
Prices for AI 92 gasoline grow by 1-1.5 soms in June in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel supplies from Russia: Kyrgyzstan asks to increase duty-free import
Kazakhstan to consider supplies of fuel to Kyrgyzstan at half year-end
Prices of fuel and lubricants to grow by 6 percent in July in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline prices grow by 42 percent since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
8 September, Wednesday
15:26
Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020 Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2...
15:09
Four Kyrgyzstanis convicted of illegal border crossing in Dushanbe
14:38
Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan
14:21
New director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise appointed
14:04
New MP Kanatbek Akhmedov takes oath