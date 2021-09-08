Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan increased by 78 — 93 tyiyns in the first week of September. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

Thus, the price of AI 95 gasoline grew by 78 tyiyns — from 59.7 soms to 60.48 soms, and AI 92 — by 85 tyiyns — from 55.58 soms to 56.43 soms. The largest increase was registered for diesel fuel — by 93 tyiyns. The price for diesel fuel increased from 50.08 soms to 51.01 soms.

At the same time, prices for fuel and lubricants increased by 30 tyiyns over the past 24 hours in the capital. Today, AI 92 gasoline costs 56.5-57.9 soms, AI 95 — 61.5-62.5 soms, and diesel fuel — 51.5-52.9 soms.