Foreigners with expired period of stay must leave Uzbekistan

Foreigners with an expired period of stay must leave Uzbekistan before September 10. UzDaily.com reports.

According to it, Uzbekistan has canceled the special procedure for the stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons, introduced in connection with the pandemic. Since September 2020, in connection with the pandemic in the republic, no administrative measures have been applied for violating the rules of stay in relation to foreign citizens whose temporary stay in the quarantine zone has expired, as well as the homeowners and officials who received them.

«Starting from September 10, we ask citizens of foreign states, as well as individuals and legal entities who have invited them, to comply with the rules for the stay of foreigners in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to extend the terms of temporary registration. Citizens of foreign states or stateless persons with expired period of stay must leave the territory of the country,» Sanzhar Kasimov, head of the department of the Migration and Citizenship Registration Directorate of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Tashkent, said.

He recalled responsibility for violating the rules of stay and reception of citizens of foreign states and stateless persons.
