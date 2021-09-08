12:41
1,855 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 282 - in serious condition

At least 1,855 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 1,134 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —721, including 65 people are in an extremely serious condition, 217— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 435 people (60 percent) — is assessed as moderate, four patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 166 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 81 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 1, in Chui region — 31, in Osh region — 3, in Talas region —5, in Naryn region — 5, in Issyk-Kul region —34, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Batken region—1.

In total, 170,911 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
