Interior Ministry: Arriving in Kyrgyzstan Pakistanis do not break the law

Before obtaining a visa to Kyrgyzstan, foreign citizens fill out a questionnaire, which is checked by the State Committee for National Security. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Artykbaev, said at a meeting of the Committee for Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

According to him, citizens of Pakistan come to the Kyrgyz Republic with a single-entry visa, which does not require registration.

«The border service puts a stamp on entry and exit. Tour operators meet them at the airport, take them to hotels, accommodate them, and then see them off. At the initiative of the minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, we stopped issuing visas to citizens of India and Pakistan. No criminal incidents have been registered, the epidemiological situation is normal,» Aibek Artykbaev said.

Some 532 citizens of Pakistan entered, 1,596 left Kyrgyzstan from September 1 to September 5.

Head of the Main Directorate of Border Control of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Nurlanbek Zhalbiev

«We are considering the legality of entry into the country. Everyone who has entered has a reason — a tourist visa. Many of the foreigners said that they came with a tourist purpose. There are those who fly in transit to other countries. Since the two-week quarantine of some of them ends, they leave the country,» Nurlanbek Zhalbiev said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbai Abdiev said that all citizens of Pakistan, before arriving in Kyrgyzstan, take PCR tests and get vaccinated.

«Since there are no places in some hotels in Bishkek, tour operators take them to Issyk-Kul. We found out at which guest houses they rest, conducted explanatory work. In particular, we ask not to break the law and not to conflict with local residents,» Nurbai Abdiev said.

To date, no conflict situations or violations of the law have been registered. On the contrary, foreigners make their own contribution — they pay for hotels, rent apartments, buy goods.

Nurbai Abdiev
