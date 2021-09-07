12:03
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

100 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,682 in total

At least 100 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 40 people got infected in Bishkek, 26 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 3 — in Talas region, 2 — in Naryn region, 19 — Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Batken region.

In total, 176,682 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/206229/
views: 147
Print
Related
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,928 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 295 - in serious condition
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Ministry of Education: Wearing of masks in schools is optional
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 220.6 million people globally
1,954 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 326 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
109 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,473 in total
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
11:55
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lo...
11:39
Head of Border Service, Defense Minister conferred ranks of Generals
11:17
Three Nations Cup: Togolok Moldo Street to be closed for traffic in Bishkek
11:09
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:53
1,928 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 295 - in serious condition