14:38
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Ministry of Education: Wearing of masks in schools is optional

Wearing of masks in schools is optional from the new school year. Chief specialist of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Gulshan Abdyldaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, first of all, it is imperative to observe hygiene and sanitary norms (hand washing, antiseptics). «Wearing of masks is advisory. It is very difficult to control each child, in order she or he to change the mask timely,» Gulshan Abdyldaeva said.

Earlier, the Department of Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision reported that the algorithm for schools in case of resuming lessons in the traditional mode remains the same. To prevent the incidence of coronavirus, school students must wear masks, wash their hands, and use antiseptics. It is imperative to ventilate the premises after each lesson, treat floors and door handles with an appropriate solution, and keep distance.

The City Hall of Bishkek said they would not be able to divide classes for keeping the necessary distance due to overcrowding in schools.

Resumption of offline lessons is possible thanks to a decrease in the incidence of coronavirus in the country and an increase in the number of vaccinated citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/206131/
views: 79
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 220.6 million people globally
1,954 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 326 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
109 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,473 in total
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,953 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 348 - in serious condition
154 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,347 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.9 million people globally
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties decide to merge Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties decide to merge
First European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum to be held on November 5 First European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum to be held on November 5
6 September, Monday
14:20
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov returns to Bishkek Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov returns to Bishkek
14:10
Ministry of Education: Wearing of masks in schools is optional
13:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 220.6 million people globally
13:33
Artem Novikov conferred rank of senior lieutenant
11:59
Ask and not use: How Kyrgyzstan’s authorities build relations with donors