Ministry of Education: Wearing of masks in schools is optional

Wearing of masks in schools is optional from the new school year. Chief specialist of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Gulshan Abdyldaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, first of all, it is imperative to observe hygiene and sanitary norms (hand washing, antiseptics). «Wearing of masks is advisory. It is very difficult to control each child, in order she or he to change the mask timely,» Gulshan Abdyldaeva said.

Earlier, the Department of Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision reported that the algorithm for schools in case of resuming lessons in the traditional mode remains the same. To prevent the incidence of coronavirus, school students must wear masks, wash their hands, and use antiseptics. It is imperative to ventilate the premises after each lesson, treat floors and door handles with an appropriate solution, and keep distance.

The City Hall of Bishkek said they would not be able to divide classes for keeping the necessary distance due to overcrowding in schools.

Resumption of offline lessons is possible thanks to a decrease in the incidence of coronavirus in the country and an increase in the number of vaccinated citizens.