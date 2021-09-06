11:31
109 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,473 in total

At least 109 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 36 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 31 — in Chui region, 2 — in Talas region, 4 — in Naryn region, 29 — Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 176,473 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
