Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries

The number of free places for foreign students at higher education institutions of Russia will be increased in the next academic year. Pavel Shevtsov, deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo reported.

According to him, the quota will reach 23,000 places. This academic year this figure is 18,000 places. The issue of increasing the quota has been discussed for several years with the participation of State Duma deputies and members of the Federation Council. As a result of the joint work of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Science, the government increased quotas last year.

According to Pavel Shevtsov, applications come from applicants from more than 170 countries, but the CIS countries remain in the spotlight. The quota will increase for all states of the Commonwealth. In this regard, consultations are being held with diplomats abroad and leading domestic companies.

«Tajikistan is a leader in terms of interest in Russian education. About 6,000 applications were received for 630 places, that is, the competition was nine people for 1 place. Applicants from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia are active. Last year, 1,800 people from Turkmenistan took part in the qualifying tests, 220 of them received the right to free education in Russia,» the statement says.