10:41
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

154 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,347 in total

At least 154 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 63 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 22 — in Chui region, 7 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 42 — Issyk-Kul region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Batken region.

In total, 176,347 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/206033/
views: 72
Print
Related
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,953 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 348 - in serious condition
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.9 million people globally
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,939 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 343 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
175 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,193 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.3 million people globally
Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
10:38
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
10:33
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:29
1,953 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 348 - in serious condition
10:24
154 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,347 in total
10:18
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
3 September, Friday
18:24
Ex-head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev transferred from cell to hospital
18:01
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in second division of tank biathlon
17:31
Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek