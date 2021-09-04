Servicemen getting ready for next Rubezh-2021 exercises

Joint tactical exercises with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of the CSTO Rubezh-2021 (Frontier-2021) will be held from September 7 to September 9 at Edelweiss training center of the Ministry of Defense. Press service of the ministry reported.

Preparations for the event are now underway. An operational meeting with the command bodies of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region (CRDF CAR) took place at the training ground.

«The servicemen gathered to improve their professional knowledge and skills, as well as to test the coordinated work of the command and staff of the CRDF of the CAR before the upcoming joint exercises Rubezh-2021. In the course of the command-staff training, the officers of the command and staff of the CRDF of the CAR worked out the planning and preparation of a joint operation,» the Defense Ministry said.