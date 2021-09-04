10:41
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Servicemen getting ready for next Rubezh-2021 exercises

Joint tactical exercises with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of the CSTO Rubezh-2021 (Frontier-2021) will be held from September 7 to September 9 at Edelweiss training center of the Ministry of Defense. Press service of the ministry reported.

Preparations for the event are now underway. An operational meeting with the command bodies of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region (CRDF CAR) took place at the training ground.

«The servicemen gathered to improve their professional knowledge and skills, as well as to test the coordinated work of the command and staff of the CRDF of the CAR before the upcoming joint exercises Rubezh-2021. In the course of the command-staff training, the officers of the command and staff of the CRDF of the CAR worked out the planning and preparation of a joint operation,» the Defense Ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/206031/
views: 83
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
Situation in Afghanistan: CSTO head Stanislav Zas to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021
CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolidate efforts
Events in Afghanistan become topic of online meeting of CSTO leaders
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan
Situation in Afghanistan: Leaders of CSTO countries to hold video meeting
Russia promises Tajikistan gratuitous arms supplies
Situation in Afghanistan: Kyrgyzstan to interact within CSTO
Border conflict: Tajikistan’s membership in CSTO should be suspended
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
10:38
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
10:33
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:29
1,953 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 348 - in serious condition
10:24
154 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,347 in total
10:18
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
3 September, Friday
18:24
Ex-head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev transferred from cell to hospital
18:01
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in second division of tank biathlon
17:31
Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek