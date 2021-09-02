Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries

Kyrgyzstan blocked the procedure for issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and India. Director of one of the travel companies Alina Karakhanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, citizens of these countries arrive in Kyrgyzstan in transit in order to travel with labor visas to the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

«These states issue visas, as well as all the necessary documents to citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and India in accordance with the legislation, coordinating it with the relevant authorities of their countries. Before arrival in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, these citizens also apply for visas and do not receive visa support without the approval and verification of the relevant authorities. That is, the arriving tourists are under the full control of the supervisory authorities of several states. As for COVID-19, foreigners take a PCR test on the territory of the state of residence 48 hours before departure to the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as 48 hours before departure from the Kyrgyz Republic,» Alina Karakhanova told.

She stressed that a restriction was imposed on the issuance of tourist visas without an objective assessment, which entailed not only a reduction in cash receipts, but also deprived of earnings.

According to Alina Karakhanova, hotels (hostels), fixed-route taxis (for transportation in different directions, including Issyk-Kul) were rented for tourists; agreements were signed for the supply of food, staff were hired to clean the hotels, cook food, and foreigners themselves also visit grocery stores. That is, many Kyrgyzstanis are guaranteed a job, foreigners spend money in the country. However, many people are deprived of earnings now, and the treasury will receive less taxes.

«Tourism» column for citizens of Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh was removed from the database on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. It is impossible to apply for entry documents. The Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the situation.