12:40
USD 84.70
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.16
English

Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application

Laboratories of Azerbaijan and Moldova have joined the application Travel without COVID-19. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reports.

It is possible to pass the PCR test to obtain a QR code at 30 points of biomaterial sampling in Azerbaijan and at five points — in Moldova. A detailed and up-to-date list of the nearest organizations is available to users in the application.

Use of Travel without COVID-19 application becomes mandatory for entry into Russia from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from September 1, 2021. This requirement is contained in the current version of the order of the government of the Russian Federation dated March 16, 2020, No. 635-r.

In total, 2,570 biomaterial sampling points are connected to the application: 80 — in Armenia, 69 — in Belarus, 1,436 — in Russia, 525 — in Kazakhstan, 183 — in Kyrgyzstan, 100 — in Tajikistan, 142 — in Uzbekistan. To date, use of Travel without COVID-19 app is mandatory for entering Russia from the EAEU member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The application has been downloaded by 723,000 users, who received about 945,000 results of PCR tests through it.

The application Travel without COVID-19 was developed by the Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank. It is designed to ensure freedom and safety of movement between countries in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Use of Travel without COVID-19 application helps reduce the risk of coronavirus spread and improves cross-border control.
link: https://24.kg/english/205795/
views: 134
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.3 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,864 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 331 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,018 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 217.6 million people globally
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,876 in total
Popular
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek
152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total 152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total
2 September, Thursday
12:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 7.5 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 7.5...
11:54
Anti-Corruption Business Council criticizes state agencies for traffic accidents
11:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 218.3 million people globally
11:24
Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application
11:13
Rafael Fiziev climbs one line up in UFC ranking