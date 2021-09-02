Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application

Laboratories of Azerbaijan and Moldova have joined the application Travel without COVID-19. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reports.

It is possible to pass the PCR test to obtain a QR code at 30 points of biomaterial sampling in Azerbaijan and at five points — in Moldova. A detailed and up-to-date list of the nearest organizations is available to users in the application.

Use of Travel without COVID-19 application becomes mandatory for entry into Russia from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from September 1, 2021. This requirement is contained in the current version of the order of the government of the Russian Federation dated March 16, 2020, No. 635-r.

In total, 2,570 biomaterial sampling points are connected to the application: 80 — in Armenia, 69 — in Belarus, 1,436 — in Russia, 525 — in Kazakhstan, 183 — in Kyrgyzstan, 100 — in Tajikistan, 142 — in Uzbekistan. To date, use of Travel without COVID-19 app is mandatory for entering Russia from the EAEU member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The application has been downloaded by 723,000 users, who received about 945,000 results of PCR tests through it.

The application Travel without COVID-19 was developed by the Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank. It is designed to ensure freedom and safety of movement between countries in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Use of Travel without COVID-19 application helps reduce the risk of coronavirus spread and improves cross-border control.