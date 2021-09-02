Monument to Manas the Magnanimous unveiled in Ankara

Grand opening of a monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz epic Manas the Magnanimous took place on the main square of Kecioren municipal district in Ankara (Turkey) on occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In his speech, the Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed confidence that this monument would become a symbol of the eternal friendship of the two peoples.

Kyrgyz melodies were played on the komuz, videos about Kyrgyzstan and illustrations from the Manas epic were demonstrated at the event.

As the Foreign Ministry said, within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence and in order to promote the image of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey, the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was raised on an air balloon. It was hanged at the historic fortress in Cappadocia.

The two tallest buildings of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey in Ankara were decorated with the colors of the flag of Kyrgyzstan.