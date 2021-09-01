4 tons of garbage removed from Ala-Too Square after Independence Day celebration

About 4 tons of garbage have been removed from Ala-Too square in Bishkek after celebration of the Independence Day. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, a total of 8 units of special equipment were involved in the cleanup: five garbage trucks and three street flusher machines. From early morning, 60 employees of Tazalyk enterprise were on duty.

«About 50 large waste plastic containers with wheels and 10 metal euro containers were installed along the entire perimeter of the square. Cleaning and washing continued until 02.00,» the City Hall said.