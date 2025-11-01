Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution «On the Approval of the List of Waste Types Containing Valuable Components Landfilling of Which Is Prohibited.»

The document was prepared to implement the provisions of Article 16 of the Law «On Production and Consumption Waste» and aims to develop a system for the reuse and recycling of secondary raw materials.

According to the draft, the landfilling of waste that can be recycled or reused in industry will be prohibited. The list includes waste types containing metals, plastics, paper, glass, rubber, textiles, batteries, and electronic components.

As noted in the explanatory statement, the initiative seeks to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and to promote the principles of a green economy and circular production, where waste becomes a valuable resource.