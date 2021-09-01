Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated his colleague Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Since gaining independence, Uzbekistan has taken positive steps to implement social and economic reforms in building a strong and stable democratic state. The country has achieved great success in strengthening all-round cooperation with foreign countries and has taken a worthy place in the world arena for its contribution to the solution of international and regional issues. This is the result of your reformatory vision and decisive steps,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The President expressed his readiness to further expand cooperation between the two countries, as well as actively interact in the fight against modern challenges and threats. Sadyr Japarov wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev good health and success in his state activities, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.