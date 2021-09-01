10:43
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov makes another video about Kyrgyzstan

A well-known in Russia blogger Ilya Varlamov shot another video about Kyrgyzstan. The video was posted on YouTube.

He notes that since the collapse of the USSR, three presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan, but this has not helped to achieve prosperity.

«Kyrgyzstan is a Central Asian democracy in the midst of mountains and authoritarian regimes. Clannishness, corruption and poverty here border on free elections, a multi-party system and nostalgia for the USSR. This country is also one big nature reserve. In the video you will learn how independent Kyrgyzstan lives, why its residents love Vladimir Putin so much and where they get their passion for protests,» description to the video says.

Ilya Varlamov once again visited Kyrgyzstan in July. He has been to Osh, returned from the southern capital to Bishkek by car, made an enthusiastic comment about nature and people on his Instagram.
link: https://24.kg/english/205656/
views: 90
Print
Related
Russian photo blogger Arseniy Kotov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Court acquits blogger Elmir Sydyman
SCNS summons blogger Yulia Barabina for interrogation
Russian video blogger Ilya Varlamov releases report on Bishkek
Criminal charges against blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov dropped
Blogger Elmir Sydyman placed under house arrest
Travel blogger Pavel Globus would like to get Kyrgyz passport
Kazakhstani blogger Murat Tungishbaev underwent surgery
HRW: Kyrgyzstan fails to respect international obligations
Blogger Murat Tungishbaev extradited to Kazakhstan
Popular
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
1 September, Wednesday
10:41
1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 - in serious condition 1,831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 370 -...
10:37
Russia and Kyrgyzstan agree project on unified air defense system
10:23
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:20
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,876 in total
10:14
Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov makes another video about Kyrgyzstan
31 August, Tuesday
13:46
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
13:38
President Japarov promises Kyrgyzstanis decent life, pensions increase