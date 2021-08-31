Sadyr Japarov and Recep Erdogan talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in political, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

He expressed readiness to continue joint cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, highly appreciated the significant contribution of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the development of strategic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey and strengthening of relations between the states. He thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his congratulations and, in turn, congratulated the people of Turkey on Victory Day, which is celebrated on August 30.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic also expressed gratitude for opening of the monument to Manas the Magnanimous in Ankara, which is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to him, this event is of great symbolic significance for Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the parties touched upon the topic of restoring houses damaged during the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region, in which Turkey provided all possible support and assistance.