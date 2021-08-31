11:47
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov and Recep Erdogan talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in political, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

He expressed readiness to continue joint cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, highly appreciated the significant contribution of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the development of strategic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey and strengthening of relations between the states. He thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his congratulations and, in turn, congratulated the people of Turkey on Victory Day, which is celebrated on August 30.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic also expressed gratitude for opening of the monument to Manas the Magnanimous in Ankara, which is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to him, this event is of great symbolic significance for Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the parties touched upon the topic of restoring houses damaged during the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region, in which Turkey provided all possible support and assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/205594/
views: 99
Print
Related
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Osh city
Сitizen of Turkey suspected of fraud in construction of houses in Bishkek
Orhan Inandi’s wife files lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan
Young Bishkek residents take 1st place at International Festival in Turkey
Turkish citizen shoots at Kyrgyzstani in Bishkek
Turkish company plans to build monorail in Bishkek
Turkish Ambassador tells why Orhan Inandi is dangerous for Kyrgyzstan
Turkish Ambassador to Bishkek actually admits kidnapping of Orhan Inandi
Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat
Photo exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan's independence opened in Ankara
Popular
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
Forcible takeover of Kumtor could entail sanctions - expert Forcible takeover of Kumtor could entail sanctions - expert
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
31 August, Tuesday
11:24
145 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,734 in total 145 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzst...
11:11
Sadyr Japarov talks with the head of Uzbekistan over the phone
11:05
Independence Day: Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic
11:01
Sadyr Japarov and Recep Erdogan talk over the phone
10:48
Music video released by anniversary of independence of Central Asian countries
30 August, Monday
17:36
Sadyr Japarov tells what country's authorities are focused on