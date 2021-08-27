19:06
Ala-kachuu: Only 8 out of 59 facts being investigated

Attorneys visited 117 villages and 72 towns in Osh and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan within Bus of Solidarity campaign. UNDP reported.

According to the organization, overall, 2,272 legal consultations have been provided to citizens of these pilot regions. As experts of Bus of Solidarity were trained on the provision of gender-sensitive services to GBV survivors, 10 cases of domestic violence were identified during the campaign.

In the first three months of 2021, 59 cases of ala-kachuu have already been registered, and only 8 of them are being investigated.

«It is alarming that these numbers represent only a fraction of the problem — these are those women and girls who have found the courage to report the violence. To our regret, widespread violence against women and girls has given rise to the assumption that we are dealing with something inevitable or something that cannot be done. This assumption is fundamentally wrong,» the organization stressed.
