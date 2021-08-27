Turnover of cafes and restaurants drops by 40 percent due to pandemic

The turnover of cafes and restaurants in 2020 decreased by 40 percent compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to it, catering outlets in Issyk-Kul region suffered the most. Their turnover dropped by 68 percent. Batken region suffered the least losses in this regard — turnover fell by only 22 percent, in Bishkek — by 42 percent.

The total number of foodservice subjects decreased last year — from 4,547 in 2019 to 4,446 in 2020.

At the end of 2020, the country’s GDP fell by 8.6 percent for the first time in 25 years. In 2021, the economy continued to decline — even compared to last year, when quarantine restrictions were in effect in the country. According to the results of January — July of this year, the GDP decreased by 1.6 percent.