17:35
USD 84.70
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.14
English

Turnover of cafes and restaurants drops by 40 percent due to pandemic

The turnover of cafes and restaurants in 2020 decreased by 40 percent compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to it, catering outlets in Issyk-Kul region suffered the most. Their turnover dropped by 68 percent. Batken region suffered the least losses in this regard — turnover fell by only 22 percent, in Bishkek — by 42 percent.

The total number of foodservice subjects decreased last year — from 4,547 in 2019 to 4,446 in 2020.

At the end of 2020, the country’s GDP fell by 8.6 percent for the first time in 25 years. In 2021, the economy continued to decline — even compared to last year, when quarantine restrictions were in effect in the country. According to the results of January — July of this year, the GDP decreased by 1.6 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/205440/
views: 81
Print
Related
Trade turnover of Tajikistan with Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 4 million
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to be brought to $ 1 billion
Kyrgyzstan to monitor food stocks daily
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Food industry lacks quality raw materials
Kyrgyzstan - Russia trade turnover may reach pre-crisis level of $ 2 billion
Volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia reaches $ 1.9 billion
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan almost doubles in 2018
Trade turnover with EEU countries falling
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
27 August, Friday
17:10
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
16:57
Turnover of cafes and restaurants drops by 40 percent due to pandemic
16:38
Swim across Issyk-Kul: Vladislav Shuliko successfully finishes in Balykchy
15:27
Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property, support entrepreneurs
14:44
People with disabilities ask for meeting with Sadyr Japarov