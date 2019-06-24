Food industry lacks quality raw materials

«An important challenge for the food industry today is the lack of high-quality raw materials,» the head of the Association of Food Industry Enterprises Dilyara Alimzhanova said at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to her, over 300,000 enterprises are involved in the food processing industry. It is necessary to create own resource base for their development. In addition, small and medium processing companies today are forced to work on equipment that remained from the time of the Soviet Union. This leads to unprofitability of enterprises.

«The market is filled with goods and products from the external market, which are similar in cost to those made by domestic enterprises. This problem requires an immediate solution from the state, since companies do not have their own resources, and donor support is not enough. It is necessary to attract investments to create a resource base, as well as to consider a more suitable tax system. It is necessary to accelerate the work of phytosanitary laboratories and start public-private partnership projects (PPP) for the development of industry at the regional level,» Dilyara Alimzhanova suggested.