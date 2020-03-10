Kyrgyzstan to monitor food stocks daily

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev instructed to organize emergency response centers in the districts and regions of Kyrgyzstan and daily collect and analyze stocks of agricultural products, monitor prices. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Erkin Asrandiev noted that the main task of the emergency response center on implementation of measures aimed at minimizing the impact of the spread of coronavirus on the economic situation of the country is to ensure stability in the domestic market.

«It is advisable to hold meetings with manufacturers, suppliers, owners of retail chains and markets in order to ensure stable volumes of production, supplies and pricing. It is important for us to be aware of the volumes of raw materials available, supply contracts, financing needs and the need for foreign labor,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.

The Vice Prime Minister also heard a report of government agencies on stocks of agricultural commodities and food products and the needs of the population.

«According to preliminary data, the situation in the domestic market is stable. Agricultural goods are available in sufficient quantities, and their imports are carried out in the same mode. It should be noted that the Kyrgyz side has not introduced any ban on the export of products. At the same time, the volume of export of essential goods is monitored,» Erkin Asrandiev said.