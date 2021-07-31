Trade turnover of Tajikistan with Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 4 million

Due to events in the past two months, trade with Afghanistan and the transit of goods through this country have significantly decreased. The head of the Customs Service of Tajikistan, Khurshed Karimzoda, announced at a press conference.

«If in January-February, up to 50 vehicles crossed the border every day, now there are 2-3 vehicles, sometimes there is not a single car,» he said.

In addition, due to border conflict, trade with Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 4 million.

«There is almost no transit of goods through this country now. Trucks with goods from Russia came through Kyrgyzstan. We have found an alternative — trucks come through Uzbekistan. Six trucks with Tajik goods got stuck in Kyrgyzstan, but the issue is being resolved,» Khurshed Karimzoda said.