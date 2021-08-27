Police start proceedings on attempted assassination of Temirlan Sultanbekov

Pre-trial proceedings have begun on the fact of attack on the leader of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Temirlan Sultanbekov turned to the police the day before. He asked to take action against unknown persons who shot at his car.

«The fact was registered under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the interrogation, Temirlan Sultanbekov explained that on the night of August 26 his driver was driving him in a Nissan X-TRAIL SUV along a street in Koi-Tash village. On the way, he fell asleep and was awakened by a loud bang from the right side window of the vehicle where he was sitting. Later he found out that the glass of the rear right side window was damaged,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.

Temirlan Sultanbekov and his driver refused to undergo a forensic medical examination, arguing that they had not suffered any bodily harm.

The department noted that the investigative-operational group visited the scene and inspected it.

«The police officers examined the SUV and found a vertical damage on the rear right side window of the car. A forensic investigation was appointed. The fact was taken under the control by the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.