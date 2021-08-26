13:59
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov

Only 32 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust the President Sadyr Japarov. Such data are presented in a survey by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

At least 1,211 Kyrgyzstanis aged 18 and older from all regions, as well as Bishkek and Osh cities, participated in the survey.

Some 24 percent of respondents named Kamchybek Tashiev when asked who of the politicians or public figures you trust the most. The rest of the politicians did not get even 10 percent. Former president Almazbek Atambayev won only 2 percent, while Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Askar Akayev — one percent each. Nobody named Roza Otunbayeva.

At the same time, 20 percent of respondents (every fifth) said that they do not trust anyone.

At least 51 percent of respondents trusted Sadyr Japarov in December 2020.
