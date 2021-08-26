Kyrgyz companies plan to trade on AliExpress

First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Imanaliev held a meeting with representatives of Globalization Office of Alibaba Group. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of joint cooperation in the field of e-commerce. In particular, they discussed issues of joining the eWTP for the sale of domestic products on Alibaba and AliExpress trading platforms, conducting free trainings in trading on the Alibaba Group sites for residents of Kyrgyzstan, and opening a center for the redistribution of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic.

An agreement was reached on the development of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Electronic Commerce Association of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Alibaba Group.

In addition, in order to increase trade between the countries, representatives of the Globalization Office of Alibaba Group expressed interest in getting acquainted with potential export goods to the PRC. The parties also expressed their readiness to continue partnership in various directions.