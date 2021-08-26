10:54
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyz companies plan to trade on AliExpress

First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Imanaliev held a meeting with representatives of Globalization Office of Alibaba Group. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of joint cooperation in the field of e-commerce. In particular, they discussed issues of joining the eWTP for the sale of domestic products on Alibaba and AliExpress trading platforms, conducting free trainings in trading on the Alibaba Group sites for residents of Kyrgyzstan, and opening a center for the redistribution of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic.

An agreement was reached on the development of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Electronic Commerce Association of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Alibaba Group.

In addition, in order to increase trade between the countries, representatives of the Globalization Office of Alibaba Group expressed interest in getting acquainted with potential export goods to the PRC. The parties also expressed their readiness to continue partnership in various directions.
link: https://24.kg/english/205182/
views: 122
Print
Related
Russian retailers get interested in Kyrgyz goods
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Registration of Kyrgyz goods on Wildberries to be possible in May
Kyrgyzstan to impose tax on electronic goods
EAEU to create e-commerce operator
Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park
Kyrgyzstan’s trade: Beans - advantage, vulnerability - garment products
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to change rules of trade in markets
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to increase mutual trade turnover
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
26 August, Thursday
10:49
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Boxing Championship Kyrgyzstanis win 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Boxing...
10:40
Russian Defense Ministry delivers Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
10:34
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:31
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:28
2,858 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423 - in serious condition