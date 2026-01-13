11:25
New rules for online shopping in EAEU to take effect on July 1, 2026

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has adopted a number of decisions establishing the terms and rules for importing e-commerce goods purchased by individuals from foreign marketplaces, the EEC reported.

In particular, the duty-free import threshold has been set at €200, with the possibility of revision in the future. If this amount is exceeded, a customs duty of 5 percent will be charged in addition to nationally established VAT rates, but not less than €1 per kilogram, applied to the full value of the purchase. Special customs duty rates have been established for certain categories of goods, such as vehicles.

In addition, a list of goods has been approved that will be subject to declaration without the simplified electronic commerce declaration provided for by amendments to the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union. The list applies to purchases that are not considered goods for personal use under current Union law (such as tanning beds, internal combustion engines, medical furniture, and slot machines); goods subject to permit-based import/export procedures (including weapons and ammunition, fossil animal bones, hazardous waste, and others); as well as alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, cash, aircraft and watercraft, certain types of vehicles, and their chassis.

«By adopting this package of decisions, the Commission is completing the formation of the necessary regulatory framework required for the full entry into force and operation of the amendments to the EAEU Customs Code adopted by the heads of state of the Union countries in December 2023, which regulate e-commerce issues,» EEC Minister for Trade Andrey Slepnev said.

It is planned that the new rules will come into effect on July 1, 2026.
