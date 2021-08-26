EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to introduce anti-dumping measures for aluminum cookware from the People’s Republic of China. Press service of the EEC reported.

These are pots, pans, saucepans, pancake makers, roast pans and large cooking pots. The anti-dumping duty will amount to 21.89 percent and will be in effect for five years.

The measure was taken following the results of an investigation conducted by the EEC Internal Market Protection Department. The basis for its initiation was a statement filed by the Association of Producers, Suppliers and Consumers of Aluminum in the interests of producers of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union — Aluminum Metallurg Rus JSC, Neva Metal Posuda JSC, Skovo LLC and Demidovsky Plant CJSC. The statement was also supported by the manufacturers PovarLux LLC and Kukmorsky Metalware Plant OJSC.

The information obtained in the course of the investigation made it possible to draw conclusions about the presence of dumping imports of goods from the PRC and the material damage caused by it to the branch of the Union’s economy. This, in accordance with the agreement on the EAEU, is the basis for the application of anti-dumping measures.

«The measure will allow to neutralize the adverse impact of dumping imports from Chinese companies and will contribute to the restoration of the production, economic and financial condition of the relevant branch of the EAEU,» the EEC Minister of Trade Andrei Slepnev said.

The decision will take effect upon the expiration of 30 calendar days from the date of its official publication.